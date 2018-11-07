Latest Newscelebrities

Taimur Ali Khan snapped together with parents Saif and Kareena for Diwali celebrations

Nov 7, 2018, 02:28 pm IST
1 minute read
Taimur-Diwali

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

In the latest photo shared by one of his fan pages, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in an ethnic outfit. Wearing a white kurta-pyjama, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a handsome prince in the Diwali photos. In one of the photos, we see Taimur in the arms of his daddy Saif Ali Khan and we must say that like father like son, both of them look amazing as they pose for the camera.

In another Diwali photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as he poses for the camera. While Taimur looks like prince charming in white, Saif Ali Khan looks hot in a pink kurta-pyjama and Kareena Kapoor Khan like always looks stunning in a green suit. The royal family is undoubtedly stealing the show with utmost grace and class. Taimur Ali Khan’s Diwali photos with family have gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Diwali ???

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi ?? (@taimuralikhanx) on

