Air India Flights Delayed after staffs announced strike

Several Air India flights from Mumbai were delayed this morning because of a strike by a group of the flag carrier’s contractual workers. The national airline said it had called off-duty permanent staff from their homes to help with the held-up check-in process.

“Till this morning, 10 domestic flights were delayed besides three international ones. The delay was up to three hours,” an Air India spokesperson told news agency PTI. A Mumbai airport representative, however, told news agency ANI that 16 international flights were delayed.

The contractual ground staff of Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL), a subsidiary of Air India, went on a strike last night since they did not receive their Diwali bonuses, PTI reported.

The company provides ground handling services to Air India across airports in the country. It has about 5,000 employees, including those on contract.