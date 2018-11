Ahead of the release of Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Diwali at home along with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of posts on the social media handle of his celebrations and Lakshmi Puja along with Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya. With the entire family dressed in the shades of ivory, the family photo will remind you of your childhood Diwali celebrations.