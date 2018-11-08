Demonetisation a carefully planned criminal financial scam,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the second anniversary of notes ban today, has called demonetisation not just an ill-conceived and poorly executed economic policy with “innocent intent, but a carefully planned, criminal financial scam”.

“Demonetisation is unique in the history of our tragedies because it was a self-inflicted, suicidal attack that destroyed millions of lives and ruined thousands of India’s small businesses. The worst hit by demonetisation were the poorest of the poor, forced to queue for days to exchange their meagre savings,” Mr Gandhi said in a statement.

Attacking both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Mr Gandhi said, “On the second anniversary of the Prime Minister’s monumental blunder, the Government’s spin-doctors, including our incompetent Finance Minister, have the unenviable task of defending an indefensible, criminal policy.”

Mr Jaitley, in a strong defence posted on Facebook earlier today, had called the notes ban a “key step in a chain of important decisions taken by the government to formalize the economy”. The cash ban had also made it difficult to evade taxes, pushed digital transactions and helped improve tax collection, he said.