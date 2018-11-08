CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Dulquer Salmaan in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

Nov 8, 2018, 07:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kamal Haasan’s next is ‘Indian 2’, the sequel of his all-time classic ‘Indian’. Shankar, who directed the first part, is helming the sequel as well. The latest buzz is that Malayalam cinema’s hot and happening star, Dulquer Salmaan has been approached to play a major role in ‘Indian 2’.

The makers are yet to confirm the same but it will be huge if it materializes. Of late, Dulquer has been doing a lot of films outside his home turf and has expanded a commendable fan base among the non-Malayali audience. If the buzz about him starring in a prestigious project like Indian 2 materializes, the actor’s career graph will soar high.

As per reports, the movie is all set to start rolling from December. Pre-production works including location scouting process and casting have already been done. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director and Ravi Varman will be cranking the camera. Lyca Productions is backing the movie.

Dulquer is currently busy shooting for his Hindi film, ‘The Zoya Factor’. The movie directed by Abhishek Sharma has him playing the lead along with Sonam Kapoor. After the movie’s completion, he is expected to return back to Kerala to finish the final schedule of ‘Oru Yamandan Premakadha’. He also has ‘Vaan’, a romantic travelogue in Tamil coming up.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 25, 2017, 11:32 am IST

The reason as to why the citizens of Uttar Pradesh celebrated

Jan 5, 2018, 12:23 pm IST

Temple authorities: Show identity proof to enter the pilgrim temple

Oct 12, 2017, 04:19 pm IST

Video: 6-year-old genius becomes Etihad airways pilot for a day

Jan 1, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

Classmates reveals unknown truths about Aishwarya Rai

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close