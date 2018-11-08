CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre’s refusal to accept UAE’s aid remains a mystery

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the reason for Centre’s refusal to accept the aid offered by UAE Government for Kerala flood relief continues to remain a mystery.

The chief minister said industrialist M.A. Yusuf Ali had made public UAE’s Rs 700-crore proposal with the permission of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He had informed the Prime Minister about their contribution for Kerala.

But the Centre declined to accept UAE offer. “Had the Centre allowed us, Kerala would have received thousands of crores from across many countries,” he said while inaugurating a day-long workshop by Kerala Grama Panchayath Association (KGA) and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) on “After flood activities and rebuilding new Kerala”.

He said the government will seek contribution and technical expertise from all over the world for Rebuilding Kerala. The UN has estimated Rs 31,000 crore loss in the recent floods. The Centre could only provide Rs 4,790 crore as per existing provisions which means there is a gap of Rs 26,000 crores which the state government will have to mobilise on its own.

Pinarayi lamented that the Centre had denied permission to ministers to visit foreign countries for collecting funds for rebuilding Kerala from the NRKs. The Centre’s attitude was unfortunate as the government was not just concentrating on reconstruction but building a new Kerala.