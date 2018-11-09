Latest NewsIndia

Govt not seeking Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI,clarifies DEA Secretary

Nov 9, 2018, 03:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

A top official of union government clarified that the news that government has sought Rs. 3.6 lakh crore capital from Reserve Bank of India is baseless. But it was only in a discussion for fixing an appropriate economic capital framework of the RBI.

Subhash Chandra Garg, Economic Affairs Secretary tweeted that “Lot of misinformed speculation is going around in media. Government’s fiscal math is completely on track. There is no proposal to ask RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 or 1 lakh crore, as speculated”.

He said the only proposal “under discussion is to fix appropriate economic capital framework of RBI.”
Exuding confidence about government’s fiscal math, he said, it will stick to the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for the current financial year ending March 31, 2019.

“Government’s fiscal deficit in the financial year 2013-14 was 5.1%. From 2014-15 onwards, Government has succeeded in bringing it down substantially. We will end the financial year 2018-19 with FD of 3.3%. The government has actually foregone 70,000 crore of budgeted market borrowing this year,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 20, 2018, 07:33 pm IST

Man gropes waitress in restaurant,see what happened next : Watch Video

Jul 30, 2018, 11:44 pm IST

New Samsung Galaxy A series phone’s Camera Has Something You Won’t Expect

House at 100 mph
May 14, 2018, 08:17 pm IST

Beleive it or not, This house clocked speed of 100 miles per hour!

hd-kumaraswamy-takes-oath-as-cm
May 23, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

Breaking News..!! HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as CM

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close