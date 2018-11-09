Kareena Kapoor doesn’t shop for me: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has launched his own ethnic fashion brand ‘House of Pataudi’ with Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer Myntra, wants to bring the idea of old heritage through his clothing line.

“I just love clothes. I have a certain sense of ethnic style in clothes. I feel there is a gap in the market and there are more people looking for Indian clothes online. So I talked to Myntra’s CEO … and we came up with the idea of ‘House of Pataudi’,” Saif said.

While on the subject of fashion, Saif could not resist complimenting wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, considered a fashion icon.

“Kareena has an amazing fashion statement. She has always been interested in clothes. When we met, she would shop cool dresses to wear at functions. I think she must have started the benchmark of cool dresses, and then everyone started sourcing it and getting such dresses.”

Asked if Kareena shops for him too, Saif smiled and said: “No, of course not. I select my clothes on my own… If you understand women’s clothes, it does not mean you understand men’s clothes too. They are very different. Sometimes, they are even more complicated.”