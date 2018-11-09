Thugs Of Hindostan Reactions. Here are some Hilarious Twitter Responses

Not very often do we get to see Aamir Khan on screen and when he does, he usually makes it count. The actor is known to choose scripts wisely and deliver box office hits. When Aamir Khan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan expectations were sky high but early reactions would indicateBachchan film has fallen short of expectations.

Jaya Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan after poor #ThugsOfHindostan review pic.twitter.com/gfo2lEz7Eu — Kanatunga ? (@Kanatunga) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan is the

BIGGEST DISASTER OF THE YEAR Such a bad film, Doesn't deserve to collect even 50rs forget abt 200cr or 300cr…. Film will Wrap up Under 180cr BIGGEST DISASTER of @aamir_khan Career…. 1.5*/5 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 8, 2018

Yashraj casting Aamir and Amitabh in a movie and yet making crap. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/DFjiyQo6p0 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! ? pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!! pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

#OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ????

All that glitters is NOT gold… Holds true for #TOH… Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it… Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits… ??? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018