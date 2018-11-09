Thugs Of Hindostan Reactions. Here are some Hilarious Twitter Responses

Not very often do we get to see Aamir Khan on screen and when he does, he usually makes it count. The actor is known to choose scripts wisely and deliver box office hits. When Aamir Khan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan expectations were sky high but early reactions would indicateBachchan film has fallen short of expectations.
Check Out some of the twitter reactions.
Jaya Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan after poor #ThugsOfHindostan review pic.twitter.com/gfo2lEz7Eu
— Kanatunga ? (@Kanatunga) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan is the
BIGGEST DISASTER OF THE YEAR
Such a bad film, Doesn't deserve to collect even 50rs forget abt 200cr or 300cr….
Film will Wrap up Under 180cr
BIGGEST DISASTER of @aamir_khan Career….
1.5*/5
— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 8, 2018
Audience after watching #ThugsOfHindostan for 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/RCkMaEZd7T
— Burning Dezire. (@iam_za1d) November 8, 2018
Audience reaction while watching #ThugsOfHindostan in theatres? #ThugsOfHindustan pic.twitter.com/794Vq8kOKu
— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
Yashraj casting Aamir and Amitabh in a movie and yet making crap. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/DFjiyQo6p0
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 8, 2018
When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! ? pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny
— Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018
Security guard to Audience in Interval…#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/qvVF52Myv1
— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan
When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!
— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018
Occupancy ?????#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/OeORxnCC91
— SHAH RUKH KHAN (@IamSRKzFanBoy) November 8, 2018
#OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING.
Rating: ????
All that glitters is NOT gold… Holds true for #TOH… Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it… Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits… ???
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018
#ThugsofHindostan – Complete waste of Money, Talent & Resources, Aamir Khan weakest film this decade. Shoddy Screenplay, Mundane action sequences ,extremely lousy direction & a bygone story defines thugs of Hindostan. Not even massy enough. Rating- ?
— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 8, 2018
