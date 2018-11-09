Tovino Thomas’ stunning new look from ‘Maari 2’, released

The makers of ‘Maari 2’ have been releasing character intro posters for the last few days. The much-awaited look of Tovino Thomas was unveiled today.

The actor plays the role of Beeja and he sports a stunning new look in the film. As we had reported earlier, he plays the prime antagonist in the movie. It is his maiden straight Tamil film and the actor has pinned high expectations on it.

Starring Dhanush in the titular role,’Maari 2? is the sequel of his 2015 film, ‘Maari’. Balaji Mohan is directing the movie which also stars Sai Pallavi, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, and Krishna in major roles.

Although Tovino has played negative roles in films like ‘ABCD’ and ‘Style’, this will be his first full-fledged villain role after establishing himself as a star.

Director Balaji Mohan had clear plans while roping in Tovino for the movie. While scripting the movie, he first designed the antagonist. The script was later developed from the villain’s role. As it shaped up, the role demanded an intense actor and that’s how they signed Tovino. According to the makers, it is a very powerful role and it will be exciting to see the face-off between Dhanush and Tovino.

Dhanush himself is producing the movie under his banner Wunderbar Films