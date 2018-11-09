WATCH: AI Reads News. Will These Chinese Robots Make News Readers Obsolete?

Ever get annoyed by news readers? They are often at the receiving end of abuses and dislikes these days. People accuse them of being politically biased and one-sided But then soon you might not be able to as chinese robots are taking over the role of news readers too.

CHINA’S state-run broadcaster Xinhua has unveiled new “artificial intelligence” anchors, combining digitally manipulated faces of real TV newsreaders with synthesised voices.

Hello, you are watching English news programme,” says the English-speaking presenter at the start of his first report. I will work tirelessly to keep you informed as texts will be typed into my system uninterrupted,” says the presenter in an introductory video. I look forward to bringing you the brand new news experiences.” Watch vthe video here:

Sogou, a Chinese search engine, was involved in the system’s development.

Xinhua said the AI anchors “work 24 hours a day on its official website and various social media platforms, reducing news production costs and improving efficiency”. They simply require human editors to input text into the system.

Meanwhile, critics of the move have also noted the chilling prospect of the authoritarian Communist state using a CGI puppet to unquestioningly deliver its propaganda.