After Breaking Collection Records on First Day, Thugs of Hindostan Suffers a huge Dip on Second Day. Check Out the Numbers

Not very often do we get to see Aamir Khan on screen and when he does, he usually makes it count. The actor is known to choose scripts wisely and deliver box office hits. When Aamir Khan teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan expectations were sky high but the film has apparently fallen short of expectations. But despite that, the film set a new record for the first day collection, making more than 50 crores on day 1.

Does that mean the film has done enough to take itself to hit charts? The numbers on day 2 of the film’s release have dropped substantially.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 28.25 crore on Friday (day 2), taking the total to Rs 79 crore in Hindi. Its overall India (nett) business stood at Rs 81.50 crore on day 2. Tweeting the figures, he wrote: “#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr. Total: Rs 79 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr. Total: Rs 2.50 cr Total: Rs 81.50 cr [5000 screens] India biz. #TOH”

He wrote: “And the DECLINE begins… #ThugsOfHindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays… Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes… Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] are extremely crucial… #TOH.”. He also said that the film has to put up a better show in the days to come. ”

“#ThugsOfHindostan has to show a positive upturn on Day 3 [today], else its sustainability from Day 5 [Mon] onwards will be extremely doubtful… One thing is crystal clear: #TOH has NOT met the monumental expectations… The BO numbers are doing the talking now.”