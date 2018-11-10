Latest NewsIndia

Not Ram temple, Buddha’s statue should be built in Ayodhya: BJP MP

Nov 10, 2018, 07:44 pm IST
“Excavations carried out at the disputed site in Ayodhya on the directions of the high court had found certain things associated with Lord Buddha”, claimed Savitribai Phule BJP MP.

Following growing demands for a Ram temple, Savitribai Phule, the BJP MP from Bahraich has demanded to install a statue of Lord Buddha at the disputed land in Ayodhya.

“Therefore, a statue of Lord Buddha should be installed at the same place”, she told reporters on Friday night.

“I want to make it clear, that Bharat belonged to Buddha and Ayodhya is the place of Buddha. Therefore, a statue of Buddha should be installed there, she added.

