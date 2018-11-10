CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Tamil Rockers threatens to Leak Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie 2.0

“#2Point0 #2point0November #2Point0FromNov29 #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TR #TamilRockers. Our Old Account Suspended @TamilRockersMV,”

Nov 10, 2018, 01:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The piracy website, Tamilrockers has become a menace for the Indian film industry. After releasing Vijay’s Sarkar and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan within a few hours of their release, the ones running the website have said they will leak superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 too.

A tweet that surfaced on the Twitter handle of Tamilrockers read, “#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers.” Later the Twitter handle was suspended but within a few minutes, a new handle was also created by the miscreants. “#2Point0 #2point0November #2Point0FromNov29 #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TR #TamilRockers. Our Old Account Suspended @TamilRockersMV,” read the tweet on the new Twitter handle.

Earlier too, around Sarkar’s release, The Tamil Film Producers Council informed the exhibitors of Vijay starrer that a portal that “hosts pirated versions” of films has threatened to upload the HD version of the movie.

Tags

Related Articles

Another 'eye in the sky' for India by the month end
Jun 8, 2017, 12:19 pm IST

Another ‘eye in the sky’ for India by the month end

Dec 12, 2017, 04:31 pm IST

‘Honour’ killing of Dalit youth Shankar: death for six, including father-in-law

PM MODI WISHES AMBEDKAR JAYANTHI AND HARVEST FESTIVALS
Apr 14, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation Ambedkar Jayanti and harvest festivals

May 15, 2018, 11:44 pm IST

Short film going to be made on the 6 years old girl raped and brutally murdered in Pakistan.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close