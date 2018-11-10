Tamil Rockers threatens to Leak Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie 2.0

The piracy website, Tamilrockers has become a menace for the Indian film industry. After releasing Vijay’s Sarkar and Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan within a few hours of their release, the ones running the website have said they will leak superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 too.

A tweet that surfaced on the Twitter handle of Tamilrockers read, “#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers.” Later the Twitter handle was suspended but within a few minutes, a new handle was also created by the miscreants. “#2Point0 #2point0November #2Point0FromNov29 #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TR #TamilRockers. Our Old Account Suspended @TamilRockersMV,” read the tweet on the new Twitter handle.

Earlier too, around Sarkar’s release, The Tamil Film Producers Council informed the exhibitors of Vijay starrer that a portal that “hosts pirated versions” of films has threatened to upload the HD version of the movie.