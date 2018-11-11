Akbaruddin Owaisi says that his life is under threat

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has claimed that his life is under threat and alleged that 11 people from different parts of the country had arrived in Hyderabad to “kill” him.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday, Akbaruddin said he had received “threat” letters and phone calls from some people, saying that they would kill him.

He claimed that he came to know from reports that 11 people from Banaras, Allahabad and Karnataka have arrived in the city to kill him.

Akbaruddin is contesting from Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency for the December 7 assembly polls.

He recalled the April 30, 2011 incident when he was attacked by a group of people with sharp weapons and firearms near the MIM office at Barkas and said he had survived, despite being shot thrice.

In May 2014, the Karnataka Police had reportedly busted a plot to kill Akbaruddin, following which four persons were arrested.

Reacting to Akbaruddin’s claims, a senior police official said they had not received any complaint in this connection.

However, adequate security has been provided to candidates and those campaigning in view of the December 7 assembly elections, as required.