Fahadh Faasil to pair up with Nithya Menon for a romantic film

After five years, Fahadh Faasil and Nithya Menen are coming together once again for a love story. Nithya Menon revealed this in a recent interview.

Earlier the duo came on screen in Anjali Menon directed film ‘Bangalore Days’.

The actress sounded excited about the film and the opportunity to act with Fahadh. But she didn’t divulge details about the director or production house. According to her, it is a beautiful film with an unconventional love story.

Nithya Menon is known for taking up only meaty roles that offer scope for performance. She already has many exciting projects coming up in various languages.

In Tamil, she is playing the lead in the Jayalaithaa biopic ‘The Iron Lady’. In Telugu, she plays a cameo role as late actress Savitri in the NTR biopic. She is also making her Hindi debut with ‘Mission Mangalyaan’, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha.

In Malayalam, Nithya has the TK Rajeev Kumar directorial ‘Kolambi’ coming up. She has also signed for a new sports movie, which is based on a national level athlete. Besides that, her multilingual film ‘Praana’, directed by VK Prakash is set to be screened at various international film festivals.