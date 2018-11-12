KeralaCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

First look poster of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Chola’, released

Nov 12, 2018, 09:43 am IST
Less than a minute
first look poster of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Chola

The award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has released his new film’s poster.

After the widely acclaimed ‘Oraalppokkam’, ‘Ozhivudivasathe Kali’ and ‘S Durga’, the director is now working on a movie titled ‘Chola’. It has Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

First look poster of the movie was unveiled last day through Joju’s official social media handle.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s films are devoid of the usual commercial elements and instead stresses on the socio-political issues in the society. All his three feature films were critically acclaimed and have won him awards at the regional and international level. ‘Chola’ is also expected to be a movie on similar lines.

Along with direction, Sanal is handling the edits and sound design in ‘Chola’. He has also scripted the movie jointly with KV Manikandan.

Ajith Aacharya is the cinematographer and music is by Basil CJ and Sergey Cheremisnov. The movie is being produced by Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 20, 2018, 05:15 pm IST

Less Known Love Affairs Of Preity Zinta Before She Get Married At 41

Dec 7, 2017, 06:24 pm IST

China should prioritize financial stability above development goals.

prime-minister-modi-urges-world-look-vedas
Mar 11, 2018, 04:02 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi urges the world to look into the Vedas

NSG
Jun 23, 2018, 08:33 am IST

J&K : Security forces release hit list of 21 most-wanted terrorists

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close