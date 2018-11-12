First look poster of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Chola’, released

The award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has released his new film’s poster.

After the widely acclaimed ‘Oraalppokkam’, ‘Ozhivudivasathe Kali’ and ‘S Durga’, the director is now working on a movie titled ‘Chola’. It has Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

First look poster of the movie was unveiled last day through Joju’s official social media handle.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s films are devoid of the usual commercial elements and instead stresses on the socio-political issues in the society. All his three feature films were critically acclaimed and have won him awards at the regional and international level. ‘Chola’ is also expected to be a movie on similar lines.

Along with direction, Sanal is handling the edits and sound design in ‘Chola’. He has also scripted the movie jointly with KV Manikandan.

Ajith Aacharya is the cinematographer and music is by Basil CJ and Sergey Cheremisnov. The movie is being produced by Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.