“It is Disrespecting Ayyappa to Say that Young Women’s Entry Would Affect Ayyappa’s Celibacy”: Binoy Viswam

Nov 12, 2018, 09:16 pm IST
With only hours to go before SC consider the review petition on Sabarimala verdict, CPI Leader Binoy Viswam has made an interesting statement about the issue. The former minister of Forests said that he doesn’t think the presence of women would affect the celibacy of Lord Ayyappa in any way.

It is better to believe that Ayyappas celibacy will not be affected even if Lakhs of women enter Sabarimala. The sky of belief doesn’t collpase when women enters a temple. Am saying this as someone respects belief, although am not a believer by myself.

Kerala became progressive through many protests like Vaikom Satyagraha. We have made a huge progress from darkness to light. We cannot go back to darkness. It is against religion to involve in such matters with a narrow maind, let men and women go temple, he said.

Binoy Viswam was speaking on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the temple entry proclamation held by PRD at Kerala House in New Delhi.

