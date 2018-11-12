Minister G Sudhakaran’s Wife Responds to Allegations of Nepotism by Resigning from her University Post

Pressure on Minister K T Jaleel is mounting with each passing minute and it looks very likely that the minister might have to resign. Considering the fact that this ministry already has a history of a resignation (E.P jayarajan)over nepotism row, there isn’t any reason why Jaleel won’t be asked to resign. But minister G Sudhakaran or his wife is not someone who is going to let someone have the advantage of arguing against them.

Sudhakaran’s wife Jubilee Navaprabha has resigned from the post of director, self-financing courses, of the Kerala University. This was after the allegations that her husband had played a role in getting her the job.

Navaprabha while addressing a press conference, said:

“I retired as Vice Principal of SD College at Alappuzha. I saw the [university’s] advertisement and applied. Then our detractors said the post was tailor-made for me,” Navaprabha said. “My husband has a very clean track record and we have been together for 36 years. After hearing all the allegations, I decided to dump this job in the dustbin. I am quitting. For us, it is not the job that matters but my husband’s credibility,” added Navaprabha.

After her retirement as the vice principal, she was appointed the director at the Directorate of management technology and education.