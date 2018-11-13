Nayanthara’s ‘Aramm 2’ set to go on floors early next year

A sequel to Nayanthara’s Aramm, one of her biggest hits last year, has been on the cards ever since the movie’s release. But it now looks like the film will go on floors most likely in February after Nayanthara finishes with her current assignment.

Director Gopi Nainar has informed that the movie will continue to address important social issues and will be more hard-hitting than the first part. Reports suggest that the sequel will discuss about caste and religion-based discrimination. While rumours had it that Nayanthara would be playing a politician in the film, the makers have still not confirmed it.

Starring Nayanthara in the lead, ‘Aramm’ was a riveting social drama revolving around a rescue operation. The movie had her playing the role of a district collector. Critics, as well as the commoners, unanimously rated it as her career-best performance and the movie rode solely on her popularity among the masses. Aramm emerged a bit hit at the box office and won Nayanthara quite a few awards as well.

Aramm’s producer Kotapadi Rajesh of KJR Studios and director Gopi Nainar have confirmed that shoot for the sequel will commence once Nayanthara wraps up her ongoing commitments. The actress is currently shooting for M Rajesh’s film which has her paired with Sivakarthikeyan. She has Sarjun’s horror thriller ‘Airaa’ set for release next month.