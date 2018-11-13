Rekha Sarma Takes a Stern Stand Against P C George

P C George is a politician, not known for mincing his words. But then his strong opinion and a tongue that observes no limits has often got himself into trouble. His controversial comment about the victim nun in the rape case where Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is an accused had gone to places where he didn’t want. A police case has also been registered against him for posting abusive comments against the victim. National Commission For Women too had stepped in and asked P C George to be present before them to face interrogation.

But PC George, instead of going there by himself had sent his advocate Adolf Mathew to the National Women Commission. But then this was not enough for Rekha Sarma, Chairperson of National Women Commission. She made it clear that she is not interested in meeting his advocate. But when the advocate said that this is against law, she asked him to give his message to the office and leave.