Sabarimala Verdict : Govt calls all-party meet on Sabarimala issue

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple. The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra will hear the 49 petitions on January 22. The court has however not ordered any stay on its earlier verdict allowing women entry into the hill shrine. Kerala government has called for an all-party meet on the Sabarimala issue on Thursday at 11 am.

The meeting will be convened at the chief minister’s chamber. Though the meeting is being held to discuss the matters regarding security at Sabarimala during pilgrimage season, women entry will also become a topic of discussion.

All parties including those who do not have a representation in the assembly will be invited for the all party-meet. No clarification has been given about inviting any caste based organization for the meeting. The all-party meet was called following the supreme court decision to hear the review pleas on January 22 in an open court.

Several people had demanded to call for an all-party meet follwoing the earlier supreme court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.