Sara Ali Khan looks stunning during the promotion of Kerdarnath

Nov 13, 2018, 07:56 am IST
Sara once again made heads turns and this time, in an all-black look.

The actor looked every bit elegant sporting the ‘Navratan’ lehenga with a black ‘Aakash-tara’ dupatta and blouse for the promotion of her debut film at the reality television show Indian Idol 10.

The black tulle hand-embroidered lehenga has further been amped up with multi-hued velvet appliques. The organza underskirt, highlighted with zardosi, crystals and pearls, further amps up the glamorous quotient of Sara’s ethnic look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

