Shilpa Shetty seems enjoying 24K gold plated ice-cream in latest video

Actress Shilpa Shetty is known for a good number of things, foremost for being fit and fab. But that does not mean that she does not enjoy binging on food once in a while. She even has what she calls a Sunday Binge, a day she cheats on her diet and indulges in dishes she would usually avoid on other days. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram page enjoying a 24K gold plated ice-cream while holidaying in Hong Kong.

In the video, she seemed to be in seventh heaven as she munched on the ice-cream and said so in the caption she put up. “A #golden #sundaybinge in Hongkong tasted my first 24 carat pure gold leaf icecream and the intense vanilla ice cream under was on another level.”

For those who wish to know more about the ice-cream, it costs around Rs 948 for a cone and it is available at i CREMERiA in Hong Kong. The premium ice-cream shop is dedicated to delivering the best taste and outstanding services from Japan. It not only serves seasonal fresh fruits that come directly from Japan, but also the signature Japanese Matcha pastries.