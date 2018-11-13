Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan looks like a perfect couple in Kedarnath trailer launch and promotion events

Amidst controversies and a long wait, the trailer of Kedarnath has finally been released.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput as Mansoor and Sara Ali Khan as Mukku are honest, beautiful and a pair we wish we knew in real life. Five years ago, Sushant made his grand Bollywood debut in Abhishek’s directorial hit Kai Po Che, and now Sara gears up to make her debut with the celebrated filmmaker too.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s off-screen chemistry looked no less than that of a real-life couple. They look stunning during promotion events too.