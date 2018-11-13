CinemaLatest News

Thalapathy Vijay’s SARKAR breaks yet another record

Nov 13, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar crosses Rs. 200 crores by the first weekend. Vijay is the first actor down South to have delivered two Rs. 100 crores films back to back. He is also one of the first actors whose film has crossed Rs. 200 crores and he enjoys the position with superstar Rajinikanth. Looks like all the negative publicity and controversies surrounding the film helped it after all. This is a new record that Vijay’s film broke and is one of his most successful movies yet.

Sarkar beat the lifetime collections of Theri and even broke Mersal’s records at the box office. Team Sarkar definitely deserves to host a lavish success bash. Thalapathy Vijay’s film is more of a revolution than just a movie. The film revolves around electoral fraud and it got people to Google and find out more about the Section 49P of the Election rules. People down South also burned all the freebies that they received during the previous elections, as a way to pay their respects to the film. Sarkar also had a scene where people were burning freebies given by the government and certain political party supporters were offended by it.

 

