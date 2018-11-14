Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Malavika Mohanan reveals how she escaped from Harassers

Nov 14, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Malavika Mohanan recalls how she fought back harassers even before #MeToo gained momentum. Malavika goes on to reveal that women students in her college in Mumbai faced harassment from fellow men students, by way of awkward comments and inappropriate touches.

To put an end to this, Malavika along with other female students began the ‘Chappal Maaroongi Movement’. She went on to say that #MeToo is a positive movement which gives women a space to pour in about the harassment faced at their workplace. Malavika was paired opposite Dulquer and Asif in her two Malayalam movies.

