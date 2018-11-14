Gujarat riots: Supreme Court to hear plea against PM Narendra Modi

Supreme Court has agreed to take up on November 19 a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, the widow of former Parliament member Ehsan Jafri who was killed at the Gulberg housing society in Ahmedabad during the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Zakia Jafri, the wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, has filed the petition. At least 69 people, including Ehsan Jafri, were killed when a mob went on a rampage in Ahmedabad’s Gulberg society on February 28, 2002, pelting stones and setting fire to homes.

The riots had broken out in Gujarat after the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, in which 59 people were charred to death following a fire inside the Sabarmati Express train near the Godhra railway station.

Zakia has challenged the clean chit given to Narendra Modi, the then chief minister and now Prime Minister, and others by a special investigation team that probed the post-Godhra massacre.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Deepak Gupta told advocate Aparna Bhat, who appeared for Zakia, that the case would be taken up on Monday as the bench has to go through the materials placed before it.

Zakia had challenged the judgment delivered by Gujarat High Court on October 5, 2017, upholding the trial court’s decision to accept the closure report filed by the SIT.

The SIT had earlier been directed by the apex court to look into the allegations leveled by Zakia that the then chief minister, some ministers, and police officers were behind the larger conspiracy.

According to the appeal, the high court had “erroneously” upheld the order of the trial court by accepting the closure report. The appeal claimed that the trial court and the high court had failed to consider documentary evidence that the carnage was orchestrated by the government.