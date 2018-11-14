KMP Expressway inauguration by PM Modi on 19 Nov

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and the Ballabhgarh Metro Link, and lay the foundation stone of Haryana Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal on November 19.

Asserting that the BJP government in the state has carried out equitable development in the state in last four years, Khattar said Haryana bagged first place in the country for Gramin Swachh Survekshan this year and Karnal city bagged first place in the state in urban ranking and 42nd place in the country.

He said that in order to give the message of cleanliness on ‘Gurupurab’, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, on November 23, 11,000 lamps would be lighted in 20 schools of Karnal Municipal Corporation.

Things you should know about the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway:

– KMP expressway is also known as Western Peripheral Expressway. The Expressway was expected to be completed by 2009 but missed several deadlines due to various reasons including land acquisition hurdles.

– Along with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPK), the KMP expressway is expected to divert more than 50,000 heavy vehicles away from Delhi.

– The six-lane expressway will have parking lots, refilling stations, police stations, a trauma center, helipad, refreshment centers, and recreational facilities. The expressway also has eight small and six large bridges, four railway overbridges and 34 underpasses and 64 pedestrian crossings.

– The WPE was first proposed in 2003 along with Delhi EPE. It was envisioned as a Build Operate Transfer project to construct a 135.6 km four-lane expressway from Kundli Sonipat to Palwal near Faridabad.

– The expressway would cover five districts–Sonipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Mewat, and Palwal. Once the KMP Expressway will be fully operational, vehicles going from North India to the Western and Southern parts of the country would be able to do so without entering into Delhi.

There are 52 underpasses and 23 overpasses in this expressway. Many Flyovers and interchanges are being constructed at places where the expressway crosses state and national highways.

The Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs. 1,863 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2009 but missed several deadlines.