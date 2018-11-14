Man Stabs GirlFriend’s Mother For Not Approving his ‘Facebook-Relationship’

Kollam: Facebook relation of the daughter who is working in Mumbai took the life of her mother. It was Mary Kutty, wife of P.K Varghese from Kulathupuzha who was stabbed by the lover of her daughter. Satheesh, the culprit was arrested by Kulathupuzha Police.

Satheesh got into the house as if he were to deliver a parcel and stabbed her on her chest. There was nobody at the home as her other daughter was at Bengaluru. Her husband is in Gulf. After being stabbed, Mary Kutty ran through the road and collapsed on the street. She was immediately taken to the hospital with the help of locals, but her life couldn’t be saved.

Her elder daughter Lisa, who is living in Mumbai and working as a nurse had met Satheesh through Facebook and fallen in love. But for the last month, she had severed all connections with him as she was getting other proposals at home. Satheesh could establish no contact with Lisa for the past one month.

Satheesh had come home in the hope that there would be Lisa at home. But her mother was alone there and the chat soon developed into an argument. He then attacked her with the knife. Satheesh had come in a taxi and the taxi and the driver are in police custody.