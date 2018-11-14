Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held discussions with US Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore. Both the leaders have held a meeting during the ASEAN summit.

Prime Minister has said to the US Vice President that there is a great opportunity for the US to make defense equipment in India and set up defense Industry as India can become a hub of export to the rest of the region.

Briefing media, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle said, Pence, acknowledged that India has made substantial progress economically and diplomatically in regional and international affairs. He also appreciated the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Gokhale said both sides agreed that there has been a substantial enhancement in the defense-related import of equipment from the US. The foreign secretary said both leaders also discussed terrorism. He said referring to coming up the anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, Pence appreciated the cooperation built between US and India on counter-terrorism.



Prime Minister reminded that in one way or the other all the traces and the leads in global terror attacks ultimately lead to a single source and pointed out that people involved in Mumbai terror attacks and their involvement in recent election in Pakistan should be a matter of great concern not only for India and the US but to the entire international community.

Pence said he feels that India is a positive factor in regional and international relations. He said the US looks forward to working with India on various issues both on the political side and economic side to ensure that they have fair rules based on international order.

Modi and Pence also discussed trade and energy-related matters. India expressed its readiness to import more gas and oil from the US as a way of expanding trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held bilateral meetings with his Singaporean, Australian and Thai counterparts on the margins of East Asia Summit in Singapore.

In his meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the two leaders exchanged views on cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity, and regional economic integration.

Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The two leaders had a good discussion on deepening ties in trade and investment, defense and security and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Stepping up engagements with a valued regional partner as part of Act East Policy, Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

They discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defense and security and connectivity.