Pranav Mohanlal to star in I.V. Sasi’s son Ani’s directorial debut!

Pranav Mohanlal is to star in I.V.Sasi’s son Ani’s directorial debut film. Pranav Mohanlal is currently working on the Arun Gopy directorial ‘Irupathiyonnam Noottandu’. The movie touted to be an adventure thriller has Pranav playing the role of a surfer. The shoot is nearing completion and the movie is slated for release next January.

After its completion, Pranav is expected to join hands with Ani Sasi, the son of legendary filmmaker IV Sasi, for a new project.

As per latest reports, Ani is set to make his directorial debut with Pranav in the lead. Ani himself is scripting the movie, initial works for which are currently progressing. It is said to be a big budget film with prominence to action. There is also a buzz about Kalyani Priyadarshan making her Malayalam debut with this film. If it turns out to be, it will be a reunion of sorts for the three childhood friends – Pranav, Ani and Kalyani. The project is expected to be officially announced shortly.

Ani Sasi is an associate of Priyadarshan and has worked with him in films like ‘Tezz’, ‘Oppam’ and ‘Sila Samayangalil’. He is also working on the script of Priyadarshan’s magnum opus, ‘Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham’. Interestingly, Pranav and Kalyani are also part of the movie.