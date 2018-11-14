Vijay Devarakonda’s Taxiwala Full HD Movie Leaked Online

Vijay Devarakonda’s new film has become the latest victim of Tamilrockers. The supernatural comedy thriller is officially slated to hit screens on November 16. But before that, a full version of the movie has been leaked online by piracy site Tamilrockers, leaving fans furious.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to urge the audience not to download the film, rather watch it in theaters. Few even alleged that someone from the film’s team has a hand in leaking Taxiwaala.

“Dude @TheDeverakonda the entire movie is leaked on line at Tamil Rockers look into it! The movie hasn’t even released. This is just so wrong! I’m sure someone from inside your team is doing it! #Taxiwaala,” a fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “@TheDeverakonda anna #Taxiwaala ni #tamilrockers #movierulz lo pettaru please take action immediately.”

Taxiwaala has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and marks the silver screen debut of Priyanka Jawalkar. It also stars Malavika Nair, Ravi Prakash and Uttej. Its trailer, which released days before, showed Vijay Deverakonda, who plays a cab driver, being haunted by a car possessed by a ghost.