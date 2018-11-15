Govt Says Trupti Desai Cannot be Given Any Special Consideration, Here is How She Responded

Trupti Desai had yesterday said that she will visit Sabarimala on November 17. Desai sought police protection for her visit, by writing a letter to Cheif Minister of Kerala. But then the letter contains elaborate demands that might make one think whether Kerala’s Chief minister should dance to the tune of an activist, who knows very well that her presence can create problems at Sabarimala.

Kerala Police soon made it clear that they will not make any special arrangements for Trupti Desai, but will get the usual arrangements that other devotees are getting. Police also made it clear that they will not give a reply to Trupti’s letter and that there will not be any special consideration for her.

Now Trupti has responded to the denial of her request. She said:

“Even if special protection is not allowed for me, I will try to go Sabarimala. I haven’t received any reply from Kerala Police regarding the protection they will offer me. I had asked for security because there are six more women along with me. If something happens to us during the darshan, Kerala Govt will be responsible”.

Earlier Trupti in her letter had said that she wanted police to receive her at the airport and allow safe passage to govt guest house at Kottayam. She asked govt to ensure her safety along with her 7 companions and to take care of all her expenses from the moment she lands at the airport. This includes the rent of Guesthouse, the expenses of the policeman on duty to protect her, the food on the way and travel expenses.