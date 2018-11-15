Hima Das appointed as UNICEF India’s Youth Ambassador

The United Nations Children’s Fund — India (Unicef—India) has appointed Asian Games gold-medalist sprinter Hima Das as the country’s first ever youth ambassador.

The name of the woman athlete from Assam was announced by the world organization in a tweet on Wednesday evening coinciding with the Children’s Day celebrated on November 14 commemorating the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday.

Hima, who won a silver medal in the 400 meters sprint and also a gold in the 4X400 meters relay at the Asian Games in Jakarta this year will work towards supporting various initiatives by UNICEF.

In July, Hima created history by winning the gold medal in the women’s 4X400-meter event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. She registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to finish top of the podium. She also became the first Indian athlete to achieve this feat in a track event at the IAAF World Athletics Championships. Besides, she is also the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at any athletics meet at the world level.

In her role as a Youth Ambassador, Hima will work towards raising awareness about the rights and needs of children and help amplify the voices of children and young people as active participants in decision making, thus contributing to their holistic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Hima Das said, she is honoured to be chosen as UNICEF India’s Youth Ambassador and hoped that she will be able to inspire more children to follow their dreams.