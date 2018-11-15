Pandalam palace not to change stand; thantri requests young women not to visit Sabarimala

Even after the meeting with the Chief Minister, the royal family of Pandalam says that they will not change their stand on woman’s entry to Sabarimala temple. Pandalam palace representative Sasikumar Varma has said that the government informed them about the limitations they have in the matters related to the Supreme Court order on women’s entry in Sabarimala.

“We have also told the government that we can’t back off from our stand on customs and rituals. What took place was an amicable discussion. We handed over the suggestions of Thantri and Royal families for a smooth Mandala season to the chief minister. The chief minister also gave his instructions. We have to discuss that with persons concerned. The chief minister also agreed to consider our memorandum,” Sasi Kumar Varma said.

Varma said separate discussions would be needed to ease the present tense situation and bring clarity in the next step to be taken. “Since the chief minister’s instruction affects the custom, we three people cannot take a decision on our own. We stick to our stand. I make a request to young women not to visit Sabarimala,” said Sasi Kumar Verma, adding that both parties didn’t change their stands.

Meanwhile, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru clarified that they could only request young women not to go to Sabarimala. “Kindly women don’t walk into the temple in order to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.

When asked whether the door of the sanctum sanctorum would be closed if young women managed to enter the temple, Rajeevaru said that all that will be decided later after discussions.