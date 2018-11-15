Pariyerum Perumal’ fame Mari Selvaraj’s next is with Dhanush

Actor Dhanush already has committed for projects with ‘Ratchasan’ fame Ram Kumar, Karthik Subbaraj and Vetrimaaran. Latest to join the list is Mari Selvaraj, who made his directorial debut this year with the widely acclaimed ‘Pariyerum Perumal’. After watching the movie last day, Dhanush took to his social media handle to praise the team and also officially announce his new project.

He has tweeted, “Finally watched pariyerum perumal. Mind blown.The rawness nd life style shown is so real it feels u r there. congrats 2 d entire team.Also wud like 2 announce dir Mari selvaraj will b doing his next film with me under @theVcreations so excited to work with a talent like him”.

‘Pariyerum Perumal’ is unarguably one of the finest movies in Indian cinema this year. The movie discusses casteism and its ill effects. Starring Kathir in the eponymous role, the movie brings to light how the underprivileged lower-caste people are treated in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu. The movie has been selected in the Indian Panorama for this year’s IFFI to be held at Goa. It is expected to bag quite a few awards, both in the regional and national level.