Rajnath Singh Supports Shahid Afridi’s Statement on Kashmir

Pakistan has always been talking about Kashmir as if they would have done wonders there. It has been proven many times that Pakistan army sends proxies to Kashmir to disrupt the peace of the valley. Shahid Afridi, Pakistan’s former batsmen known for his attacking batting style and clever leg spin had yesterday said something about Kashmir that made a lot of sense.

Afridi said that Pakistan Can’t Even Manage Its 4 Provinces and that it doesn’t need Kashmir. Now union minister Rajnath Singh has come up with a statement in support of Afridi. Rajnath Singh said:

What he said is right. They are not able to manage Pakistan. How can they manage Kashmir? Kashmir is and will be a part of India.’

Earlier Shahid Khan Afridi has dismissed Indian media reports, saying his comments on Kashmir were being misconstrued by Indian media.

Afridi tweeted, “My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights.”