Rename 125 Crore Indians as Ram, if that can return glory : Hardik Patel

PAAS leader Hardik Patel took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government for the name changing spree of cities and said that if merely changing names can bring back India’s glory then 125 crore Indians should be renamed as Lord Ram.

He said, “In this country, if changing the names of cities could restore its glory, then I think all 125 crore Indians should be renamed as Lord Ram. The country is reeling under unemployment and farmers’ issues but the Centre is busy with renaming cities and erecting idols.”

Hardik Patel commented on this renaming spree, just days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayag Raj.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande had also reiterated the party’s demand to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and to rename Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Recently, Sambhaji Brigade has put up a request to the Maharashtra government to change the name of Pune to Jijapur.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI, “The demand for the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad into Sambaji Nagar and Dharashiv is not new to Shiv Sena. It has been our long-standing demand.”

However, earlier, Hardik Patel had criticised the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s idea of promoting the Sardar Patel by trying to defame the Nehru. Taking to his Twitter account he wrote, “Iron man Sardar Patel’s son and daughter, both were the MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha simultaneously. This opportunity was created for the brother-sister duo by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, by sidelining his own daughter Indira. She never got Congress ticket till Panditji was alive. Sangh and BJP has only tried to defame the Pandit Nehru.”