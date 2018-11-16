Latest NewsPolitics

BJP MLA joins Congress ahead of Assembly Elections

Nov 16, 2018, 09:00 pm IST
Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Pramila Singh from Jaisinghnagar constituency in Shahdol district joined Congress on Friday.

BJP, who dropped sitting MLA Pramila Singh from Jaisinghnagar seat, was facing resentments from Singh’s group. Senior Congress leader, Ajay Singh was present during the joining of Pramila Singh in Shahdol.

According to sources, Ajay Singh played a crucial role in pulling Pramila Singh towards Congress side. Pramila Singh holds a considerable amount of support in Shahdol division and has expressed its resentments towards BJP state leadership over various issues.

Congress party is looking to end its fifteen years of exile under the leadership of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh.

