Make In India: India’s first engineless semi-high speed Train ready to run

The trial run of Train 18 – India’s first indigenously built engine-less semi high-speed train will be conducted Saturday. A team of Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) has already arrived in Moradabad for the trial run that will be conducted on Bareilly-Moradabad section on a standard railway track.

According to the Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani, Train 18 is the first long-distance train of the country that will run without a separate locomotive engine. The train will have 16-coach semi-high speed ‘trainset’ built at a cost of Rs 100 crore per rake.

The fully air-conditioned train will be driven by a self-propulsion module. With 80 per cent Indian components, the train has been designed for a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph.

The train is being named “Shatabdi killer” as it will eventually replace the Shatabdi Express for inter-city travel. The train will reduce the travel time by 15 per cent compared to the Shatabdi Express.

The Indian Railways plans to produce five more units of the train by the end of 2019-20 production year. The acceleration and deceleration of the train will also be faster as every alternative coach is motorised to ensure equal distribution of power.