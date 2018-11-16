Manushi Chhillar celebrated the Children’s Day like a baby: VIDEO

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

Manushi Chhillar known for her style and trend is up with a small boomerang spreading the vibes of Children’s Day. She captioned the image creatively that gained a lot of popularity on Instagram.

In the picture below, the diva is wearing a casual outfit, a pink colour skirt and a black top. The combination of black and pink is well suiting her skin tone. Her light makeup and well-set hairstyle simply make her look more beautiful. Her looks and expressions in the boomerang make her look cute. It seems the 21-year-old model still embraces her childhood time.