Pandalam royal family and Tantri family welcomes TDB’s move

Both Pandalam royal and the Thanthri family welcomed the Travancore Devaswom Board’s move to approach the Supreme Court.

Pandalam royal family coordinating committee president P.G. Sasikumar Verma has welcomed the Travancore Devaswom Board decision to move the Supreme Court for more time to implement its September verdict. It is a belated decision. It is happy news for the devotees. “It may help in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the pilgrimage season,” he added. He said that the family had demanded this during the discussion held with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on 15 November.

The Thanthri family also welcomed the decision of TDB. The Tantri family has welcomed the Travancore Devaswom Board decision to approach the Supreme Court with a plea to grant more time to implement the court verdict allowing women of all aged to enter the temple. Tantri Kandara Ravjeevaru has appealed to the women in the age group of 10 and 50 not to make any attempt to enter the temple pending the TDB petition.