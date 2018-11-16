Radhika Apte’s latest photoshoot is too hot to handle: See Pics

Apte began her acting career in theatre, working with the theatre troupe Aasakta in her hometown.

She was shot to fame with the Tamil gangster drama ‘Kabali’ where she acted along with SuperStar Rajinikanth. She also made some critically acclaimed performances with movies like ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Phobia’, ‘Lai Bhaari’ and so on.

The actress spotted in a magazine cover and looks absolutely stunning. The sizzling Radhika Apte made it to the cover of Maxim India’s Limited Edition Collector’s Special for November 2018. She is seen wearing the outfits from H&M and Moschino.

Take a look at the pictures below: