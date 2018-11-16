Latest Newscelebrities

Radhika Apte’s latest photoshoot is too hot to handle: See Pics

Nov 16, 2018, 01:40 pm IST
Less than a minute
Radhika-Apte

Apte began her acting career in theatre, working with the theatre troupe Aasakta in her hometown.

She was shot to fame with the Tamil gangster drama ‘Kabali’ where she acted along with SuperStar Rajinikanth. She also made some critically acclaimed performances with movies like ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Phobia’, ‘Lai Bhaari’ and so on.

The actress spotted in a magazine cover and looks absolutely stunning. The sizzling Radhika Apte made it to the cover of Maxim India’s Limited Edition Collector’s Special for November 2018. She is seen wearing the outfits from H&M and Moschino.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

 

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 16, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

This is what villagers did to mother and daughter after suspecting both practicing witchcraft

Jul 22, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Former Uttar Pradesh CM broke Rules in Giving Grants to 3 Bollywood Films: Reports

professor
May 9, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

PROTESTS OVER TERROR PROFESSOR’S KILLING; BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

J&K : Police registers new FIR against army

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close