Recipe: Spicy Tomato Dosa For Your Breakfast

Ingredients:
- A cup gram flour
- A cup of rice flour
- A cup of basan
- Finely chopped tomatoes
- Ginger
- Chopped green chillies
- Finely chopped onions
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Salt
- Baking powder
- Coconut and cheese (for garnishing)
- Oil
How To Make:
- You will need to mix all ingredients well and prepare the batter.
- Mix the batter with some ghee.
- Heat the tawa and spread like dosa. Fry both sides.
- Garnish with grated coconut and cheese.
- You may serve with pudina chutney.
Post Your Comments