Recipe: Spicy Tomato Dosa For Your Breakfast

Nov 16, 2018, 08:49 am IST
Tomato-dosa

Ingredients:

  • A cup gram flour
  • A cup of rice flour
  • A cup of basan
  • Finely chopped tomatoes
  • Ginger
  • Chopped green chillies
  • Finely chopped onions
  • Chopped coriander leaves
  • Salt
  • Baking powder
  • Coconut and cheese (for garnishing)
  • Oil

How To Make:

  • You will need to mix all ingredients well and prepare the batter.
  • Mix the batter with some ghee.
  • Heat the tawa and spread like dosa. Fry both sides.
  • Garnish with grated coconut and cheese.
  • You may serve with pudina chutney.

