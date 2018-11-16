Sweetheart song from Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput is the new sensation: Video

Amidst controversies and a long wait, the trailer of Kedarnath has finally been released.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput as Mansoor and Sara Ali Khan as Mukku are honest, beautiful and a pair we wish we knew in real life. Five years ago, Sushant made his grand Bollywood debut in Abhishek’s directorial hit Kai Po Che, and now Sara gears up to make her debut with the celebrated filmmaker too.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7 and now the makers have increased the excitement with this new song release.

This beautiful melody showcases the warm chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The 2 minutes and 22 seconds long song is sung by Dev Negi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sweetheart has already become the favourite of many people. Winning a lot of hearts.

