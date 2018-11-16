Tripti Desai Stranded, K Surendran Responds From Cochin Airport

Trupti Desai had reached Cochin airport by 4 40 am and more than three hours later she has not been able to step out of the airport. Trupti has so far shown no signs of backing out and seemed well determined to go Sabarimala. Because of the court order that allows women of all ages to go Sabarimala, If Trupti doesn’t go back from her stand of visiting Sabarimala, Police, at some point will have to make travel arrangements. BJP General Secretary K Surendran responded from the airport.

Not just Trupthi Desai, Devotees will not let anybody who comes to break the customs and traditions of Sabarimala. Trupti has said she hasn’t got an irumudi, she hasn’t taken the fast, so it’s clear she is not a believer.

Govt should try to understand the situation and reach a consensus. Govt has arranged huge setups to defend the believers, but we are ready to endure everything. It is Pinarayi Vijayan’s obstinacy that made the issue this worse and took it to the last minute. If Govt doesn’t find a way to compromise, they will see huge protests,