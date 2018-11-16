Trupti Desai Sends a Message From Airport and Here is What She said

Trupti Desai has been stranded at Cochin airport for over six hours and with protestors so determined as to not let her go Sabarimala, Police have so far not been able to solve the issue. Meanwhile Trupti send a video message from inside the airport and here is what she said.

We appeal to protestors to keep calm. We are not going back, we will go to Sabarimala tomorrow morning. After the law and order situation eases up, we will go. I want to tell Govt that until we have Darshan we will not go back. We don’t have anything to eat here at the airport. We had brought some food from our home, we ate it here. Am also a Bhakt of Ayyappa. It is wrong to stop me from going Sabarimala”, she said.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board has begun its meeting. TDB president A Padmakumar said that their meeting will decide their future course of action and it had nothing to do with Trupti Desai.