Trupti Desai to be taken to Nilakkal Via Helicopter?

Trupti Desai had reached Cochin airport at 4 40 am in the morning but so far she has not been able to step out of the airport. Protestors have been defiant in not letting her upset the traditions of the temple and Police have no clue as to how to take her to Sabarimala. Trupti meanwhile has shown no signs of withdrawing and said that she will not go back to her place unless she goes to Sabarimala.

Under these circumstances, bound by the pressure to implement S.C order, there are unconfirmed reports that Trupti might be taken to Nilakkal in a helicopter. Police have not confirmed this yet, but considering that protestors are stationed in Nilakkal, Police may not take such a risk.