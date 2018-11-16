KeralaLatest News

Trupti Desai’s Security, Here is What DGP Said

Nov 16, 2018, 09:41 am IST
Trupti Desai has been waiting at Cochin airport since 4 40 am in the morning, but protestors have left her no means to go out. Police are still wondering how to take her out and how to arrange security for her. DGP Loknath Behera said that so far no decision has been taken on Trupti’s security.

Meanwhile, protestors said that Trupti will not be allowed to even go to a hotel in Kochi. Online Taxi drivers have made it clear that they cannot take the risk of taking Trupti Desai anywhere. She is stranded at the airport with no means to go out. If the situation exists like this, at some point Police might be forced to take her in their vehicle.

